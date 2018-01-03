Liberty Gold Announces Drill Results from Goldstrike Project

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD) announced drill results from the Western zone and Dip Slope zone at its Utah-based Goldstrike gold project. The program is aimed at building continuity between target areas and linking them together over large areas into continuous zones of mineralization.

As quoted in the press release:

The current drill results from the Western Zone are from holes drilled along the north margin of the Moosehead-Caribou Pit, and from the northern margin of the Beavertail Pit and mineralized zone, located 300 metres to the south of the Moosehead Pit.

Highlights from the Moosehead Pit area, Western zone, include:

0.59 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) over 50.3 metres (m) in PGS413

in PGS413 1.70 g/t Au over 24.4 m within 1.13 g/t Au over 45.7 m in PGS414

in PGS414 0.48 g/t Au over 35.1 m in PGS416

in PGS416 3.09 g/t Au over 4.6 m within 1.14 g/t Au over 30.5 m in PGS418

within in PGS418 2.06 g/t Au over 4.6 m within 0.80 g/t Au over 47.2 m in PGS422

Click here to read the full Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD) press release.