Gold Investing

Liberty Gold Announces Drill Results from Goldstrike Project

« 3 Gold Stocks to Watch in…
• January 3, 2018
Add Comment

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD) announced drill results from the Western zone and Dip Slope zone at its Utah-based Goldstrike gold project. The program is aimed at building continuity between target areas and linking them together over large areas into continuous zones of mineralization.

As quoted in the press release:

The current drill results from the Western Zone are from holes drilled along the north margin of the Moosehead-Caribou Pit, and from the northern margin of the Beavertail Pit and mineralized zone, located 300 metres to the south of the Moosehead Pit.

Highlights from the Moosehead Pit area, Western zone, include:

  • 0.59 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) over 50.3 metres (m) in PGS413
  • 1.70 g/t Au over 24.4 m within 1.13 g/t Au over 45.7 m in PGS414
  • 0.48 g/t Au over 35.1 m in PGS416
  • 3.09 g/t Au over 4.6 m within 1.14 g/t Au over 30.5 m in PGS418
  • 2.06 g/t Au over 4.6 m within 0.80 g/t Au over 47.2 m in PGS422

Click here to read the full Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD) press release.

gold outlook free report

10+ Gold Stocks to Watch

Stocks.
Expert Insights.
Industry Stats.


Give me my free report!

Get the Latest Gold Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Gold Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Gold Mine Development
Gold Production/Mining
Gold Project Generators
Gold Prospecting and Exploration
Gold Resource Definition/Pre Feasibility
Gold Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

gold trump market report

Is Trump Good for the Gold Price?


Get expert opinions in our free report.


Give me my free report!
Return to the Gold Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply