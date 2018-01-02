Largo produces a record 903 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide in December, being 12.9% above nameplate capacity and a record 2,539 tonnes in Q4 2017

Largo Resources (“Largo” or the “Company”) (TSX: LGO) (OTCQB: LGORF) is excited to announce that it has set a new monthly production record at its Maracás Menchen Mine during the month of December 2017.

The Company produced 903 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide (“vanadium” or “V2O5”) in December, surpassing by 15 tonnes the Company’s previous monthly production record of 888 tonnes set in August 2017. The production in December 2017 was 12.9% above the plant’s nameplate capacity and is the result of our operating team’s efforts to enhance efficiencies and to continually improve production.

In addition as a result of strong production throughout Q4 2017, Largo has also achieved a new quarterly production record at its Maracás Menchen Mine during Q4 2017. The Company produced 2,539 tonnes of V2O5 in Q4 2017, surpassing by 26 tonnes the Company’s previous quarterly production record of 2,513 tonnes set in Q3 2017. The production in Q4 2017 was 5.8% above the plant’s nameplate capacity.

Largo’s President and CEO, Mr. Mark A. Smith said:

“I am thrilled with our 2017 operating results and look forward to a very productive 2018.”

