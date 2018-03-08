Copper Investing

Hot Chilli Ltd. Reports High Grade Copper at San Antonio Mine

March 8, 2018
Hot Chilli Limited (ASX: HCH) has just reported production results finding high grade copper from its leased mining activities at the San Antonio mine in Chile. The company has recorded production grades of 3.1 percent on average. The company is exploiting high grade copper ore from a 20 metre wide zone near the surface. Hot Chilli is is now seeing “potential for continuity of higher grade sulphide copper ore at shallow depths over significant strike extents”.

Click here to read the full press release.

