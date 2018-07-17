Hexagon Resources has found what it refers to as “highly encouraging” cell cycle results using graphite from its McIntosh project in Western Australia.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

Hexagon Finds Promising Cell Cycling Results with Graphite



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:Hexagon Finds Promising Cell Cycling Results with GraphiteURL: https://investingnews.com/market-news/hexagon-promising-cell-cycling-results/ Send Cancel

Hexagon Resources (ASX:HXG) has found strong initial cell cycling test work results, using purified, uncoated spherical graphite. The graphite was sourced from the company’s McIntosh project in Western Australia.

As quoted from the press release:

Results from the cycling test work are comparable to the performance of the highest quality synthetic graphite utilised in battery applications – a sector that Hexagon is targeting. Typically, good battery performance is indicated by reversible capacity levels above 350 milliAmpere-hour per gram (mAh/g).

Highlights are as follows:

Cell cycling tests using McIntosh graphite achieve results that exceed benchmark reversible capacity levels of 350 mAh/g, attaining reversible capacity of up to 363.1mAh/g and 357.5mAh/g – results typical of synthetic graphite and advanced grades of natural crystalline spheroidised flake graphite

Tests were completed using uncoated graphite from the McIntosh project – carbon coating for use in anodes could further improve results, in particular, the irreversible capacity loss values

Results indicate McIntosh produces a high-quality material suitable for lithium ion batteries and capable of surpassing high-quality synthetic materials used in Li-ion battery production

Hexagon will continue test work on downstream product development and commence a scoping study on graphite refining, spheroidisation and classification.

Mike Rosenstreich, managing director, commented:

“We are very focussed on the downstream business case and Michael Chan and our US technical partner are working very hard to follow up on the very positive spheroidisation results released in late June – which indicated nearly 100 percent yield from concentrate to high value battery materials; both anode and conductivity enhancement material. These results indicate that we have high-quality crystalline material suitable for lithium ion batteries, indeed, capable of surpassing the attributes of the highest quality synthetic graphites, which still make up 50 to 70 percent of the anode material in lithium ion batteries.”

Click here to read the full Hexagon Resources (ASX:HXG) press release.