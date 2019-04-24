Havilah Updates Progress on Maldorky, Grants Iron Ore Scoping Study

Havilah Resources has provided an update on a scoping study and due diligence work program taking place at the company’s Maldorky and Grants iron ore projects in South Australia.









Havilah Resources (ASX:HAV) has provided an update on a scoping study and due diligence work program taking place at the company’s Maldorky and Grants iron ore projects in South Australia.

According to the company, the scope of work— being led by SIMEC Mining— is to assess the resource, project life, production, infrastructure and commercial viability of the projects.

Highlights from the press release are as follows:

SIMEC Mining’s internal scoping study and due diligence work is nearing completion with positive results reported.

Exploration drilling has greatly expanded the known area of iron ore mineralisation, justifying infill drilling to define a JORC resource.

Results from testing of Maldorky samples show that targeted product grade of 65 percent iron and 40 percent product yield for an overall 85 percent iron recovery can be achieved with conventional processing methods.

Potential opportunity to reduce comminution capital costs and process water requirements using alternative grinding technology.

