GoviEx Uranium Says Study Highlights Cost-reduction Potential at Madaouela

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV:GXU) announced the results of a review study aimed at identifying and assessing opportunities to use membrane separation technologies to reduce capital and operating expenses, as well as increase efficiency in uranium and molybdenum recovery, at the company’s Madaouela project in Niger.

As quoted in the press release:

The Review considered five options whereby membrane separation could be potentially utilized in the process plant design as set out in the independent NI 43-101 technical report titled, “The Updated Integrated Development Plan for the Madaouela Project, Niger” with an effective date of August 11, 2015, and a revision date of August 20, 2015 (the “Technical Report”), published on SEDAR under the Company’s profile and available on the Company’s website at www.goviex.com. The five options described by the Review are as follows: Option 1 – to concentrate uranium and molybdenum, and recover sulfuric acid from the pregnant leach solution.

Option 2 – to recover ammonium carbonate, ammonium hydroxide and carry-over molybdenum from the molybdenum solvent extraction circuit strip solution.

Option 3 – to recover sulfuric acid and carry-over molybdenum from the molybdenum oxide filter filtrate.

Option 4 – to concentrate uranium and recover phosphoric acid from the loaded strip solution.

Option 5 – to recover sodium hydroxide and carry-over uranium from the sodium diuranate precipitation filter filtrate (or from the precipitation thickener overflow). Synexus’ overall approach and methodology for the Review was to use the existing process design information as set out in the Technical Report for the membrane test data simulation models, which were then used to assess membrane performance for each option.

Daniel Major, CEO of GoviEx, commented:

The potential operating and capital savings highlighted by the Review, while preliminary in nature, are very encouraging and support our decision to undertake this assessment. This work underlines GoviEx’s strategy to focus on the optimization of the Madaouela Project.

