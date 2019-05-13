Chakana Copper Completes C$8 Million Private Placement with Gold Fields

Chakana Copper has completed a C$8 million private placement with Gold Fields, after which the company acquired a 16.14 percent interest in Chakana.









Chakana Copper (TSXV:PERU,OTCQB:CHKKF) has completed a C$8 million private placement with Gold Fields Nazca Holdings, a subsidiary of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), after which the company acquired a 16.14 percent interest in Chakana.

As stated in the press release:

The private placement involved the issue of 15,686,275 common shares of the company at a price of $0.51 per Chakana share for total gross proceeds of C$8,000,000. The net proceeds of the financing will be used to advance the exploration and development of the company’s expanded Soledad copper-gold project in central Peru. All securities issued in the financing will be subject to a statutory four month hold period.

