Barsele Project drill hole at the Skiråsen Zone yields 95.0 meters grading 1.63 g/t gold, including 30.0 meters grading 2.10 g/t gold

• January 18, 2018
Barsele Minerals (TSX-V: BME) (“Barsele”) is pleased to report an operational update for the ongoing exploration program within the Barsele Gold-VMS Project area in Västerbottens Län, northern Sweden (the “Barsele Project”).

The exploration program is being operated by joint venture partner Agnico Eagle Mines  – (TSX, NYSE: AEM) (“Agnico Eagle”). Ownership in the Barsele Project is 55% Agnico Eagle and 45% Barsele. Agnico Eagle can earn an additional 15% in the Barsele Project through the completion of a pre-feasibility study. There is no cash outlay by Barsele until pre-feasibility is completed.

During the month of November 2017, four diamond drilling machines were operational within the property. Three infill drill holes and ten regional exploration drill holes were completed during the month, with three drill holes ongoing at month’s end. Base of till testing is ongoing.

Twelve holes are reported in this news release of which two are expansion and six are infill, and two are VMS related tests at Norra and two are regional tests at Risberget. As of November 30th, 97,029 meters of core has been collected from a total of 214 core holes, since the initiation of drilling in late 2015.

Click here to read the full text release. 

