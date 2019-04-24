Arrow Minerals, Independence Group Begin RC Drilling at Plumridge

Arrow Minerals’ (ASX:AMD) joint-venture partner Independence Group (ASX:IGO) has begun a reverse circulation drilling program at the Plumridge nickel project in Western Australia’s Fraser Range province.

As stated in the press release:

The project consists of eight exploration licences covering 2,500 square kilometers in the northern Fraser Range Province, approximately 200 kilometers north of IGO’s Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation and 120 kilometers south of the Tropicana gold operation. IGO is the project manager and is currently sole-funding all exploration activities.

IGO has commenced drilling at the Mafic target in the southern end of the project. The Mafic target has recently been identified by IGO, with a moving loop EM (MLEM) survey following up a 2018 Spectrem airborne electromagnetic (AEM) anomaly. Drilling will then be completed at the Perle, Mosaic and Narwhal targets.

IGO plans to drill at least one RC hole into each of the targets, with down hole EM surveys completed to assist with the detection of off-hole conductors that may represent additional drill targets.