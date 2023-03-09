Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

ARCA:PBW

The investment seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the "underlying index").

The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the underlying index, as well as American depositary receipts ("ADRs") that represent securities in the underlying index. The underlying index is composed of securities that Zacks selects from a universe of domestic and international companies listed on major U.S. exchanges.