Lithium Investing

International Lithium Seeks Partner for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project

Lithium Investing
International Lithium Seeks Partner for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project

“We’re definitely looking for partners for (Raleigh Lake) right now for the right terms, and there are many ways that could be done, and at the same time (we are) progressing (the project) towards the next stage,” said John Wisbey, CEO and chairman of International Lithium.

Following the filing of its preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Raleigh Lake lithium project, International Lithium (TSXV:ILC) is now seeking potential partners to advance the project to production, the company’s chairman and CEO, John Wisbey, explained.

“We’re going to do more work towards getting (the project) to the next stage,” he said, adding that the PEA pegs the pre-production capital cost at C$111.9 million.

“That's quite a lot of money, so we’re definitely looking for partners for that right now for the right terms, and there are many ways that could be done," added Wisbey.

He noted the Raleigh Lake property is also highly prospective for rubidium, which was not part of the PEA, but presents another opportunity for the company.

“Rubidium is heavily used in … making high quality optical fiber," Wisbey said. “It's got a pretty high market price as far as we can see. So we're doing a lot of research on actually how big is the market.”

Watch the full interview with International Lithium CEO John Wisbey above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by International Lithium (TSXV:ILC). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by International Lithium in order to help investors learn more about the company. International Lithium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with International Lithium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

ILC:CA
tsxv stockslithium stockslithium explorationtsxv:ilclithium investingLithium Investing
