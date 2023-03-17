The Conversation (0)
HAZERGROUP FPO [HZR]
ASX:HZR
Press Releases
More Press Releases
Hazer Group Ltd is a commercialized technology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel graphite-and-hydrogen-production technology. The product will cater to applications such as industrial hydrogen primarily within the petroleum industry and produces ammonia. The company operates as a single segment being research and development of novel graphite-and-hydrogen-production technology. Geographically, it operates only in Australia.
