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Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 02, 2026 11:02AM PST
The permit concludes a technical review that began when the Ohio EPA accepted the company’s application in July.
LittleRedDragon / iStock
Ohio regulators have granted Graphite One (TSXV:GPH,OTCQX:GPHOF) the final air permit for Phase 1 of its planned US$80 million battery anode plant in Conneaut, Ohio.
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued the permit on October 27 for the company’s scheduled 10,000 metric ton per year blending and coating plant. The permit runs to October 27, 2036, and is subject to renewal.
“Receiving the final Ohio Air Permit is an important step toward establishing a domestic synthetic anode material supply chain,” President and CEO Anthony Huston said in the announcement. “This approval advances Phase 1 Plant toward first revenue and supports our goal of becoming the first US company commercially producing synthetic graphite anode material.”
AAM is the primary material in the anodes of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and grid energy storage. China dominates global anode material processing and has imposed export controls on graphite and anode technologies.
Under the permit, construction must begin within 18 months of October 27, with one possible 12-month extension. The remaining approvals are standard state and local building, construction and operating permits. Graphite One plans to pursue them on an expedited basis once it completes final engineering.
“Our focus now turns to engineering, procurement and financing to bring Conneaut to construction,” COO Mike Schaffner said.
On financing, the Export-Import Bank of the US (EXIM) has issued Graphite One an amended, non-binding letter of interest for US$1.4 billion for the AAM facility. The letter would support a phased expansion in 25,000 metric ton increments up to 100,000 metric tons per year.
It is one of two EXIM letters the company has received, both amounting to a total of US$2.07 billion.
Graphite One has also sent samples to prospective US battery and energy storage system customers for testing and qualification.
The Ohio plant is the downstream end of a supply chain that Graphite One plans to start at its Graphite Creek deposit near Nome, Alaska. The company says the US Geological Survey (USGS) ranks Graphite Creek as the largest graphite deposit in the US.
Graphite One is targeting mine construction in 2028 and production in 2030. The federal FAST-41 timetable sets September 30, 2027, as the target date for a US Army Corps of Engineers permit decision on the project.
Titan Mining moves ahead with Army lease
In a parallel development, Titan Mining (TSX:TI,NYSEAMERICAN:TII) is also building a domestic graphite processing chain with federal involvement.
On October 7, its subsidiary Empire State Mines (ESM) signed a term sheet with the US Army that sets out commercial terms for a graphite processing facility on about 97 acres at the Anniston Army Depot in Alabama.
ESM would develop, finance, build, own and operate the plant under an enhanced use lease. The lease would have an initial term of 50 years, with two 25-year renewal options that could extend Titan’s tenure to 100 years.
The facility would first produce purified micronized graphite and would add coated spherical purified graphite after customer qualifications.
The Army would hold a right of first offer on uncommitted output, capped at 10 percent of annual production. Meanwhile, Titan would pay fair market value base rent, plus participation rent once commercial operations begin.
The definitive lease still requires agreement on development and energy operating plans, environmental and regulatory matters, appraisal and valuation, and project financing. It also needs Titan board approval and must clear Army and Congressional processes.
In June, Titan said the Army had selected ESM for enhanced use leases at the Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas and at Anniston. Titan plans to supply the facility from its Kilbourne graphite project in upstate New York, where a feasibility study is underway.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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