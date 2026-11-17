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November 17, 2026
Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced Red Hill Massive Sulphide Extension Confirms Potential
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30 July
Azzuro Resources
27 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 October
Azzuro Secures A$3.06 Million Strategic Investment
Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced Azzuro Secures A$3.06 Million Strategic InvestmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 September
New Copper Sulphide Zone Discovered at Red Hill
Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced New Copper Sulphide Zone Discovered at Red HillDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 September
High-Priority Anomalies Identified at Oval Cu-Ni-PGE Project
Azzuro Resources PLC (“Azzuro” or “Company”) (ASX: AZ9) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s exploration activities on the Yambat tenement in southwestern Mongolia, including fresh ongoing 3D induced polarisation (3D IP) survey work at the Oval Cu-Ni-PGE project and a single diamond drillhole CRS05 at the Copper Ridge Cu-Au prospect.HIGHLIGHTS Outstanding first-stage 3D IP results... Keep Reading...
01 September
Red Hill Assays Return High-Grade Copper-Gold
Azzuro Resources PLC (“Azzuro” or “Company”) (ASX: AZ9) is pleased to report the final assay results (Batch 4) from its 2026 drilling program at the Company’s 100%-owned Red Hill Copper Gold Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) Project in Mongolia, comprising drillholes MU2609, MU2610, MU2610A, and MU2611. HIGHLIGHTS Copper-gold VMS mineralisation is now confirmed over approximately 550m of... Keep Reading...
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Metalsource Mining Inc. Advancing Historic Silver Mine with Modern Drilling, Aggressive Exploration Campaign
Via MiningNewsWire — Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) today announces its placement in an editorial published by via MiningNewsWire ("MNW"), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a specialized communications platform with a... Keep Reading...
12h
Sankamap Completes Latest Drill Hole as Part of Broader Exploration Program at Kuma Copper-Gold Project
Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of diamond drill hole KU26-002 at its 100%-owned Kuma Copper-Gold Project ("Kuma" or the "Kuma Property") on Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands. Following completion of the hole, the Company... Keep Reading...
13h
Bold Ventures Announces Additional High Grade Gold Results from Traxxin Channel Sampling
Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (OTCQB: BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce final channel sampling results from the Fall program at its Traxxin Project located 130 kilometers west-northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Initial results from 30 channel samples were... Keep Reading...
16 November
Chalice Modular Plant MOU
Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Chalice Modular Plant MOUDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 November
Bahia Metals Announces C$1.2 Million Private Placement with Expected Full Participation by Strategic Investor
Bahia Metals Corp. (CSE: BMT) ("Bahia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,200,000 (the "Offering"). CEI Energética ("CEI"), a... Keep Reading...
16 November
Why Gold, Silver and Critical Minerals Are Converging into One Compelling Investment Opportunity
MiningNewsWire Editorial Coverage: Renewed safe-haven demand for gold and silver is building as U.S. debt climbs past 100% of GDP and central banks keep accumulating gold. At the same time, the federal 2025 List of Critical Minerals now covers silver, copper, lead and zinc, turning familiar... Keep Reading...
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