Granada Closes Shares for Debt Transaction

January 20, 2026 TheNewswire - Granada Gold Mine Inc. announces that further to its news release dated January 16, 2026, the Company has closed the shares for debt transaction and the Company has issued 3,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to certain non-arm’s length creditors to settle $300,000 worth of debt owed to the creditors. All securities issued in connection with the shares for ...

GGM:CC