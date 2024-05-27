Groundwater Issues Derail Glencore's Queensland Carbon Capture Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

Top 10 Central Bank Gold Reserves (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU

Condor Energy

CND:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Resource Investing News

Groundwater Issues Derail Glencore's Queensland Carbon Capture Project

Glencore plans to review its options in light of the decision from the Queensland Department of Environment and Science.

Glencore's Australian coal trucks.
Image courtesy of Glencore.

The Australian government has rejected Glencore’s (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) proposal to develop a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Queensland due to potential risks to groundwater resources.

The decision halts the global commodities miner's plan to inject CO2 into underground aquifers to reduce emissions from a coal-fired power plant. The CO2 would have been stored 2.3 kilometers underground in the Surat Basin.

Glencore's pilot project, managed by its subsidiary, Carbon Transport and Storage Company, aimed to capture 330,000 metric tons of liquefied CO2 annually from the Millmerran power plant in Southern Queensland.

The initiative was part of Glencore's strategy to develop large-scale CCS capabilities, with the goal of capturing up to 90 percent of the plant's emissions. Japanese companies Marubeni (TSE:8002) and Electric Power Development (TSE:9513), which operates under the brand name J-POWER, each committed AU$10 million to the project in 2022.

The Queensland Department of Environment and Science announced on May 24 that the project would not proceed due to concerns about its impact on groundwater. The proposed site is not a contained aquifer, and the CO2 “could migrate, likely causing irreversible or long-term change to groundwater quality and environmental values."

Potential contaminants identified included chloride, sulfate, lead and arsenic, which could harm the Great Artesian Basin, a key water source for agriculture and communities in Eastern Australia.

The rejection comes as CCS is gaining traction as a technology for achieving global net-zero emissions goals. According to the Global CCS Institute, Australia has one active CCS project, with two more under construction and 14 in development.

Glencore expressed disappointment with the decision, attributing it to a "misinformation campaign and political opportunism." It also argued that its plan is scientifically sound and targets an area with low-quality groundwater.

"The Queensland government has now effectively banned carbon capture and storage projects in Queensland. It's now up to the Queensland government to explain how it's going to meet its emissions reductions targets," Glencore said.

"It's a missed opportunity for Queensland and sends mixed messages on emissions reduction to industry who are looking to invest in low emission technologies, including CCS,” ABC News also quotes the company as saying.

Farmers and environmental groups praised the news, highlighting the risks to one of Australia's key water resources.

"We applaud the government's decision but call for further federal scrutiny to ensure the protection of the Great Artesian Basin," said a spokesperson for AgForce, a Queensland farm group.

Glencore is currently reviewing its options, including a potential appeal.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
GLCNF
cleantech investinglse stocksresource stockscleantech stocksresource investingResource Investing
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX22373.38+52.51
TSXV606.41-1.54
DOW39069.59+4.33
S&P 5005304.72+36.88
NASD16920.79+184.76
ASX7727.60-84.20

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2352.34+15.41
Silver31.64+1.13
Copper4.83+0.07
Oil78.52+0.80
Heating Oil2.45+0.02
Natural Gas2.51-0.01
×