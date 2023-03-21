Future Facing Commodities 2023: Here's What You Need to Know

Impact Minerals To Acquire Advanced HPA Project In WA

The Future Facing Commodities event runs from April 4 to 6 in Singapore, and will feature keynotes, panels and presentations on commodities like lithium, uranium, rare earths and many more.

Singapore is emerging as a source of capital for the resource industry, and Vertical Events' Future Facing Commodities event is set to unite investors with exploration and mining companies focused on the energy transition.

Scheduled to run from April 4 to 6 at the Raffles City Convention Center Fairmont Hotel, Future Facing Commodities will showcase nearly 100 companies with interests in lithium, uranium, rare earths, copper, nickel, manganese and more.

"The future-facing commodities, the battery minerals, the critical minerals — that's a growing area, it's a fundamental change in the world," Stewart McDonald, managing director of Vertical Events, said ahead of the convention.

Read on to learn more about the event and what you need to know if you're attending.

What's on the schedule at Future Facing Commodities?

It's no secret that the commodities needed for the energy transition will be in high demand in the years to come, with supply struggling to keep pace. McDonald sees that as an opportunity for savvy investors.

"Everything you see, everything you read, tells you this demand for copper is going to go up 10 times, demand for nickel is going to go up 10 times, demand for lithium is going to go up 10 times," he told the Investing News Network. "It's only a matter of time before that demand is seen in the stock prices on the stock markets around the world."

Those who understand this long-term trend are now setting up their portfolios, and Future Facing Commodities will be a chance for market participants to get exposure to companies working to fill the world's need for metals.

The event's three keynotes will be given by Joe Lowry of Global Lithium, business intelligence firm CRU Group and Sonia Scarselli of BHP Xplor. Government officials will also be in attendance, and Madeleine King, Australia's minister for resources and minister for Northern Australia, will address attendees on the first day of the conference.

In addition to those presentations, McDonald highlighted a number of panel sessions, including one focused on lithium and one centered on rare earths, both of which have key tech sector applications and are facing tight supply/demand situations. Other panels will hone in on decarbonization and the energy transition trend.

McDonald sees education as an important component at the conference, especially given that Future Facing Commodities will be the first event of its kind in Singapore and is set to grow substantially in the years to come.

"We hope this can become the major resource-focused event in the Asian region," he said.

Register for Future Facing Commodities now

McDonald is looking forward to holding the inaugural Future Facing Commodities event, and emphasized that it will help investors gain the knowledge they need to navigate today's fast-paced metals industry.

"The narrative is that the world is dominated at the moment by uncertainty. Everyone's treading water ... but I think a lot of people are getting positioned in the stocks and commodities that they want to be in going forward," he said.

If you’d like to attend Future Facing Commodities, click here for detailed information on how to register. You can also click here to view the event programme, and click here to see the companies attending.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence

The Conversation (0)

