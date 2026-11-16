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Nov. 16, 2026 12:00PM PSTRare Earth Investing
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Mined rare earths need to be transformed into high-purity components for commercial deployment, making advanced separation technologies a vital link in the supply chain.
Mined rare earths only become strategic supply once they pass through separation and refining. These processes produce the minerals that magnets, defense and advanced manufacturing depend on.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) states that global refined rare earths output has long been concentrated in China, which accounts for about 90 percent because of its extensive magnet production.
New projects in the US and Malaysia are changing this, with China’s share falling to 85 percent in 2025. The IEA notes the need for targeted policy and investment support to see further growth in the decline, adding that successful diversification also requires addressing critical gaps in technology and equipment.
Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV:UCU,OTCQX:UURAF) is working to contribute to the diversification goal through RapidSX™, its North American separation technology. The compact process is designed for both light and heavy rare earths, and is tied to Ucore’s planned Strategic Metals Complex (SMC) in Alexandria, Louisiana, where it will be tested at commercial scale.
Rare earths processing
Transforming geological deposits into refined products and permanent magnets spans “a series of technically demanding stages”:
- Once ore is extracted from the ground, it will be crushed and milled to free the valuable minerals, which will be concentrated into a mixed rare earth product.
- The mix is split into individual oxides, such as neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr), dysprosium and terbium, each to a defined purity.
- The refined oxides are then converted into metals.
- The metals are blended into alloy powders, the main ingredients used to make magnets.
Rare Earth Mining News describes separating the 17 rare earth elements (REEs) as “one of the most difficult tasks in chemistry,” since their atomic structures are nearly identical. Without separated oxides, the stages that follow, such as metal making and magnet production, have no usable feedstock.
REE developments in the US
The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) notes that until early 2024, the US was shipping most of its domestically mined REEs to China for processing. This highlighted the need to build midstream capacity outside China for REE separation, processing, refining and manufacturing, especially for permanent magnets used in defense.
Under the Department of Defense’s (DoD) National Defense Industrial Strategy, the US said it is on track to secure a complete mine-to-magnet supply chain by 2027.
Programs and initiatives under the strategy include investing in projects and critical materials needed for the supply chain, providing support to midstream and non-traditional defense manufacturers.
A notable project is the public-private partnership between the DoD and MP Materials (NYSE:MP), announced in 2025, under which MP Materials received a US$150 million loan from DoD to expand its heavy rare earth separation capabilities at the Mountain Pass mine. Mountain Pass produced 50,692 metric tons of rare earth oxide in concentrate in 2025, around 99 percent of the country’s total production of 51,000 metric tons.
CSIS said that beyond mining, building domestic capacity in the US should also involve investing in research and development for REE processing, alongside the establishment of rare earth processing hubs with international partners. These will allow for unlocking critical feedstock, fast tracking scalable production and reducing dangerous dependencies.
“Countries that make significant R&D investments are better positioned to lead in the development of next-generation rare earth processing technologies,” CSIS added.
The US is also imposing stricter measures for the acquisition of certain magnets such as samarium cobalt (SmCo) magnets and neodymium iron boron (NdFeB).
The rule is that defense contractors are banned from buying rare earth magnets if any step in their supply chain, including refining and separation, took place in covered countries such as China, Russia, Iran or North Korea. Set to take effect on January 1, 2027, the imposition aims to focus on building compliant, domestic sources. It also ties to the value of investing in processing technologies and having more local processing hubs.
Ucore Rare Metals’ double edge
With its proprietary North American separation technology and its upcoming Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex in Alexandria, Ucore Rare Metals fits right into the rare earths production and processing independence narrative.
RapidSX™ is a separation platform designed to process rare earths faster than conventional solvent extraction, with comparable or better purity and recovery in a smaller footprint.
What makes it different is that it uses compact contactor columns and phase separators, allowing for efficient processing without relying on the same large powered mixing tanks used in traditional systems.
The 52 stage RapidSX™ Commercial Demonstration Plant is located at the Kingston facility, which has logged roughly 7,400+ run-time hours. A Phase 1 report accepted by the US Department of War shows seven demonstration campaigns in Kingston matching conventional solvent extraction on purity, recovery and product quality, with an average of 5.4 times less mixing time.
Ucore’s products include NdPr oxide, the primary foundation of NdFeB permanent magnets, which it has already produced at 99.5 percent purity as of June 2026.
In the same month, Ucore announced a strategic collaboration with Sumitomo Corporation of Americas to source rare earth feedstock for the 800,000 square foot Louisiana SMC, which targets about 9,600 metric tons per annum of total rare earth oxide throughput. The company has since produced 99.9 percent dysprosium oxide and closed an approximately C$69 million offering, with proceeds primarily intended to develop Louisiana SMC.
The first unit at the SMC is designed for 600 metric tons of total rare earth oxides annually. In September 2026, Ucore announced an additional US$4.6 million from the US Department of War to expand it, bringing the total of its Other Transaction Agreement with the US government to US$27 million.
Investor takeaway
Industry attention is now moving from mine to midstream, where separation capacity affects how quickly new rare earths supply can be delivered.
With growing government support and increasing demand for both domestic production and processing, companies like Ucore Metals, which have the technology and infrastructure, are worth watching.
The commercialization of its RapidSX™ and operations at its Louisiana SMC are milestones to watch in a market racing to create a more diversified supply chain.
This INNspired article is sponsored by Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV: UCU, OTCQX: UURAF). This INNspired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Ucore Rare Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Ucore Rare Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNspired article.
This INNspired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
This INNspired article contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding planned activities, timelines, business objectives, and market conditions. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which reflects the views of the profiled company as of the date of this profile and is not updated by INN.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Ucore Rare Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
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