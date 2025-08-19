First Majestic Silver Reports Promising Exploration Results at San Dimas
First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG,NYSE:AG) has announced significant progress in its exploration efforts at the San Dimas silver-gold mine in Durango, Mexico.
The company has reported promising drilling results that highlight the potential for new mineral resource discoveries, particularly in the newly identified Coronado vein.
The exploration program at San Dimas aims to explore for new veins, expand existing mineral resources and upgrade inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources. The recent drilling results underscore the mine's status as a high-quality asset, according to Keith Neumeyer, president and CEO of First Majestic Silver.
Key drilling highlights
The exploration efforts have revealed significant gold and silver mineralization in multiple veins across the San Dimas property. In particular, high-grade intersections were reported in the Sinaloa-Elia, Roberta, Santa Teresa and Coronado veins. These discoveries emphasize the untapped potential of the district, at which extensions of historically mined areas remain largely untested by modern exploration methods.
Among the noteworthy drilling results, the Sinaloa-Elia vein displayed significant gold and silver grades. One drill hole, ELI25X-1, intersected 3.57 meters at 15.93 grams per metric tons (g/t) of gold and 1,112 g/t of silver. Similarly, the Coronado vein, a new exploration target, revealed high-grade mineralization with an intersection of 2.12 meters at 2.59 g/t gold and 327 g/t silver.
Impact on First Majestic's strategy
"These new results confirm our view that San Dimas has significant growth opportunities and remains a cornerstone asset for our long-term growth strategy,” Neumeyer stated in the release.
The company remains focused on further exploration and development within the district to maximize resource potential and support future production.
