Executive Order Sparks New Phase for Psychedelic Biotech, Risks Remain
AdvisorShares Dan Ahrens shares how a new executive order is reshaping the psychedelic biotech landscape, boosting stocks but keeping investment risks alive.
On April 18, President Trump was joined by top health officials in the Oval Office to sign Accelerating Medical Treatments For Serious Mental Illness, an executive order to expand research into ibogaine.
This signals the strongest federal endorsement yet of psychedelic medicine as an alternative treatment for conditions like PTSD and addiction.
While that shift has driven a rally in psychedelics-focused biotech stocks, Dan Ahrens, managing director at AdvisorShares, reminds Investing News Network (INN) readers that these names remain volatile, micro-cap bets whose fortunes hinge on binary clinical trial outcomes and intellectual property strength.
Market reacts positively
The EO was taken as a major validation signal for market watchers. Stocks surged leading up to the announcement following reports that the president was preparing an EO that surfaced around April 16, and gains extended into the following days after the official announcement.
Enveric Biosciences, which focuses on psychedelic-derived neuropsychiatric therapies, experienced an astonishing 100 percent gain in its stock price. Psyence Biomedical, a company developing non-synthetic psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines, rose 111 percent.
AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL), an actively managed fund tracking companies in this space, rose as much as 19.88 percent this week from its closing price on April 17. Ahrens, who manages PSIL, called the executive action “a pivotal moment for psychedelic medicine,” citing a rare convergence of clinical progress, policy support and urgent unmet mental health needs.
“I think it's a true repricing,” said Ahrens on a call with INN. “I'm almost surprised that it wasn’t even more of a move than it was.”
Part of that conviction comes from how far the sector had fallen. As a group, these stocks have had a “rather terrible” performance since 2022, leaving ample room for upside even after the recent bounce.
While markets responded with enthusiasm, it is crucial to clarify the EO’s actual capabilities.
The order focuses on research and review to create a faster federal pathway for psychedelics in clinical development within the existing legal framework. It does not legalize psychedelics broadly or reschedule them.
It grants FDA review priority for psychedelic drugs that meet the specific criteria, like those with Breakthrough Therapy designation. There is a particular focus on Ibogaine treatments for veterans with PTSD.
Additionally, the HHS is directed to put up US$50 million in funding to match state investments in psychedelic research programs in Texas, Arizona, New Jersey, Indiana, Missouri, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New Mexico.
Finally, the DOJ, HHS, VA and FDA are told to coordinate on labeling and scheduling issues so approved treatments can seamlessly move through the system.
Practical impact and broader policy implications
This is a pivotal policy shift that materially improves the outlook for psychedelics companies. The practical impact, according to Ahrens, is a shortening of regulatory timelines for programs that are already in the pipeline, which could feed directly into M&A.
As psychedelic programs move closer to Phase 3 and eventual approval, they become ideal acquisition targets. “We now invest a little bit… in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), because they both very famously acquired psychedelics companies,” Ahrens noted.
In other words, the EO could also help define the next wave of pipeline deals for big pharma.
While the executive order is formally centered on Ibogaine, Ahrens said investors are rightfully treating it as a “read‑through” for the broader psychedelic space, particularly psilocybin, ketamine and MDMA.
This stance is further supported by the administration’s even more recent move to reclassify cannabis for licensed medical and state‑approved dispensaries, as well as the Attorney General’s call for a hearing to consider reclassifying all cannabis.
“Trulieve welcomes this decisive action to more closely align federal policy with current medical practice and state laws,” said Trulieve Cannabis (CSE:TRUL,OTCQX:TCNNF) CEO Kim Rivers in an emailed statement.
“Rescheduling medical marijuana to Schedule III opens the door for more robust research, provides a pathway for registration, and removes the punitive tax burden imposed by Section 280E of the tax code.”
“We believe the full impact of rescheduling remains substantially under-priced, with plenty of upside as the certainty of rescheduling materializes,” added Frederico Gomes, director of life science institutional research at ATB Cormark Capital Markets.
Taken together, these policy moves suggest an increasing openness to alternative medicines when they are channeled through a medical, data‑driven framework.
Limitations and remaining investment risks
However, the impact of the order has its limitations. “These psychedelics companies are real biotech companies, and they trade based on their intellectual property and real treatments,” said Ahrens. “We have the White House’s full support in a directive through an executive order to fast-track those things, and this is just a first step.”
Compared to cannabis, where banking, listing and federal vs. state law issues dominate, Ahrens explained that micro- and small-cap psychedelic stocks are pre-profit and extremely volatile, with fortunes hinging on clinical trial outcomes. As the FDA pathway is accelerated, they might get fast-tracked for failure just as much as fast-tracked for approval.
Noting the potential for concentration, Ahrens recommends actively managed psychedelics ETFs as vehicles for accessing the space. “Anytime you’re investing in microcap stocks, primarily biotech-related and psychedelic-related, it should only be a small part of someone’s portfolio, and they should understand the risks,” Ahrens cautioned.
PSIL is heavily weighted in its top five holdings, but holds more than 25 names, allowing some room to actively trade around volatility.
The bottom line
The White House’s new executive order doesn’t magically de-risk psychedelic drug development, but it does reshape the playing field, turning a niche, struggling corner of biotech into a policy-backed, high-upside, high-volatility bet on the future of mental health treatment.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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