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|Edited by Georgia Williams
Jun. 29, 2026 08:31AM PST
As cannabis rescheduling and the SAFER Banking Act regain momentum, investors are assessing whether regulatory reform can strengthen the industry's financial foundation.
veren / Adobe Stock
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will convene a highly anticipated administrative hearing on Monday (June 29) to consider the rescheduling of cannabis.
While a final order earlier this year already shifted state-licensed medical cannabis to Schedule III, this broader session tackles the future of the entire market, including adult-use commerce.
For investors, this moment represents a profound inflection point. The transition from a heavily stigmatized, fragmented sector into a legitimate, integrated part of the broader economy is creating distinct investment paradigms.
To navigate this shifting landscape, the market can be evaluated through four core investment theses.
The infrastructure first thesis
A prevailing sentiment among sector experts who reached out to the Investing News network (INN) is that the most lucrative long-term opportunities reside not within policy shifts themselves, but in constructing the foundational rails the industry currently lacks.
Even if the DEA moves all forms of cannabis to Schedule III, the day-to-day operational realities for operators will not normalize overnight. Dispensaries and cultivators will still face friction regarding stable commercial banking, reliable payment processing networks and standardized, cross-border testing frameworks.
To that end, bipartisan groups of Senate and House members reintroduced the SAFER Banking Act last week, aimed at improving the cannabis industry’s access to financial services.
“The SAFE Banking Act has passed the House seven times before, and seven times it has failed to become law. So while the cannabis industry should welcome the bipartisan reintroduction, no one should confuse introduction with completion,” cautioned Adam Stettner, CEO of FundCanna.
“However, what feels different for me this time is the broader backdrop,” he continued in a statement sent to INN. “There is real momentum around federal cannabis reform, including the rescheduling process, and Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott has been more publicly engaged on the cannabis banking problem than we have seen in the past. That matters. But I believe this industry has learned not to celebrate until policy actually changes. We will have to see whether the eighth time is finally the charm."
Stettner went on to explain; “For operators, this is not just about opening bank accounts. It is about steps toward normalized financial infrastructure, safer payments, lower friction, better credit access and a capital environment that looks more like every other American industry.”
Seeing the SAFER Banking Act finally become law would be a major victory, with true value expected to accrue to specialized service providers and tech-forward facilitators that solve these functional gaps. Until businesses can move capital safely and predictably without fear of account closures, financial infrastructure remains the industry’s primary bottleneck.
Regulatory de-risking and cash flow generation
The current cannabis market is artificially suppressed by federal headwinds.
Chief among these is the IRS Section 280E tax code, which blocks legal operators from deducting standard business operating expenses. This effectively pushes tax rates for compliant operators as high as 70 percent.
A successful migration to Schedule III would eliminate the 280E burden, normalizing effective tax rates closer to the standard 21 percent corporate level. This regulatory de-risking will unlock massive cash flow.
Operators will finally have the breathing room to scale, reinvest in local communities, improve balance sheets and operate like traditional, profitable corporations.
The hemp-derived THC wildcard
While the rescheduling debate dominates headlines, the US$28 billion hemp-derived THC market is the subject of a concurrent conflict. Hemp-derived beverages and consumables have built an incredibly robust supply chain, finding placement on mainstream retail shelves across the nation.
However, this segment carries acute regulatory risk. Capital allocators must weigh the fact that Congress is facing intense pressure from special interest groups to enact federal bans or severe restrictions on hemp-derived THC, with a critical recriminalization timeline looming this November.
While the White House has recently urged Congress to delay these bans and focus instead on smart regulation, the structural divide between the hemp and cannabis supply chains remains a volatile variable for investors.
The risk of institutional consolidation
Perhaps the most cautionary thesis for growth investors is the looming threat of corporate cannibalization. A shift toward a Schedule III, pharma-grade framework inherently raises the bar for operational standards, demanding rigorous testing, stabilized supply chains and uniform labeling.
This institutionalization opens the floodgates for massive incumbents from traditional sectors to enter the space. Wall Street analysts will need to carefully scrutinize portfolios to determine which companies act as well-positioned gatekeepers capable of dominating this highly regulated environment, versus the legacy pioneers who risk being crowded out by institutional capital and lobbying power.
What to watch on June 29
As the hearing begins, investors should brace for legal and political friction. The DEA has drawn sharp criticism for inviting a heavily lopsided participant list dominated by groups with established anti-cannabis track records, leading advocacy groups to formally request a public livestream to ensure transparency.
The outcome of this multi-week proceeding, mandated to conclude by July 16, will dictate whether federal policy finally bridges the gap between federal prohibition and the commercial reality of a multi-billion-dollar market. Portfolio managers should look past the political noise and focus entirely on the businesses positioned to capture the resulting structural cash flows and infrastructure demands.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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