Tech Big News Roundup: DigiMax Completes First Funding on Behalf of Issuer; Marble Financial Partners with Lifestyles Management; YDreams to Create New Educational Project for Energy Company
Danielle Adams - November 8th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup.
Blockchain:
- Venzee Retail Integration Hits 175 Milestone
- DigiMax Global Solutions Completes First Funding on Behalf of Issuer
- POSaBIT Launches Innovative Point of Sale in Oregon
Emerging Tech:
- HeyBryan Partners with JSU Solutions to Launch Brand Awareness Campaign Powered by Artificial Intelligence
- YDreams Global Signs 510,000 CAD Contract to Create New Educational Project for Energy Company
Fintech:
