Tech Big News Roundup: InsuraGuest Technologies Inc. Announces Launch of InsuraGuest Risk Purchasing Group, Metamaterial Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Crossover Solutions to Enter Automotive Markets
Kevin Vanstone - March 20th, 2020
In case you missed it, here is this week’s tech big news roundup.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s tech big news roundup:
Emerging Tech
- D&P Holdings to Invest Further USD $2.5 Million in PowerBand
- HeyBryan Announces Plans to Enter Booming Smart Home Automation Market
- InsuraGuest Technologies Inc. Announces Launch of InsuraGuest Risk Purchasing Group, LLC
- Metamaterial Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Crossover Solutions to Enter Automotive Markets
To see our previous tech investing big news roundup, click here.