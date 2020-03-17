HeyBryan Announces Plans to Enter Booming Smart Home Automation Market

HeyBryan Media Inc. is announcing that the Company is adding a service category for smart home installation and repair on its app.









HeyBryan Media Inc. (CSE:HEY, OTCQB:HEYBF, FSE:9HB) (“HeyBryan” or the “Company”), the creator of the HeyBryan app that connects home-maintenance Experts to homeowners for help with small tasks around the home, is announcing that the Company is adding a service category for smart home installation and repair on its app.

HeyBryan adds smart home installation and repair as service category on its app.

Smart home technology makes it possible to control and monitor connected home technology using apps, smartphones and other networked devices. Some of the most popular smart home technologies are Sonos, Nest Smart Home, Ring video doorbell, Ecobee thermostat and the August Smart Lock. And an increasing number of home devices are capable of integration with Google Home, Echo and Alexa.

Lance Montgomery, CEO of HeyBryan, says: “Smart home devices are no longer niche products – they are going mainstream. While some are fairly straightforward and are essentially ‘plug and play’ items, many do need professional installation to ensure that they are configured correctly and work properly and safely.”

The smart home industry is estimated to reach $53.45 billion by 2022. Today, 27% of Canadians own smart home tech but it is estimated that more than 76% plan to purchase more smart home technology in the next 12 months.

HeyBryan is currently recruiting Experts for its smart home category. Services will include installation and repair of a range of smart home devices including:

Doorbells

Locks

Lighting

Thermostats

Smoke detectors

Security cameras

Plugs and switches

“Smart homes and connected devices have become popular at a unique time in history, where we are seeing consumers move away from getting many of their home entertainment services from the cable companies and instead from online and smart technologies. This has left an incredibly talented group of individuals who can transition their skills to the smart home industry. We are excited to be a part of enabling that transition,” added Montgomery.

HeyBryan is free to download and is available on both Apple and Android devices.

About HeyBryan Media Inc.:

HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering a friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country’s most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler.

Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It’s about real experts doing real work for real people.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Lance Montgomery, President & CEO

778-928-7708

lance@heybryan.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, the HeyBryan App and the services offered thereby, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. HeyBryan cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by HeyBryan, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and HeyBryan expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Click here to connect with HeyBryan Media Inc. (CSE:HEY, OTCQB:HEYBF, FSE:9HB) for an Investor Presentation.

Source