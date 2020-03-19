Metamaterial Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Crossover Solutions to Enter Automotive Markets

Metamaterial Inc. announced that it has partnered with Crossover Solutions Inc. to support product demand in the automotive industry.









Metamaterial Inc. (the "Company" or "META") (CSE:MMAT), a developer of smart materials and nano-composites, announced today that it has partnered with Crossover Solutions Inc. ("Crossover Solutions") to support product demand in the automotive industry.

META designs and manufactures highly functional materials and films, also called metamaterials, that offer new ways of using and interacting with light and other forms of energy. META’s nanocomposites have been designed for applications in the aerospace, automotive, medical, consumer electronics and sustainable energy industries. Increasingly, META’s HUD (head-up display) holographic technology, transparent antennas, as well as its touch sensor, lidar range enhancement, de-icing and de-fogging applications have been attracting interest from the automotive industry.

Crossover Solutions is a global provider of technical consultation, with broad experience in all aspects of the design and optimization of manufacturing and supply chain processes for automotive and aerospace Tier 1 supply chains. With strategically located offices to service the automotive centers of North America, Europe and Asia, META is pleased to partner with Crossover as META launches its applications into the automotive marketplace.

“We are excited to partner with Crossover Solutions. They are a global group of companies that bring years of experience working with some of the leading OEM and Tier 1 automotive companies,” said George Palikaras, President and CEO of META. “A number of the world’s top automotive companies have expressed interest in our advanced technologies and are paying to test our materials through customization programs. The partnership with Crossover Solutions will not only help us navigate the industry but is anticipated to provide us competitive advantages as we scale and introduce our patented nanocomposite materials to the automotive industry and their customers.”

“META’s platform technology offers numerous product applications that we believe can add incredible value to this industry”, said Paul LaCroix, CEO and Founder at Crossover Solutions. “These new applications are just starting to enter the market and we are excited for the opportunity to support META with our global electronic manufacturing operations, our technical sales and program management teams. We are very confident with the process of launching new technologies and we believe we are an outstanding match for the META group.”

“The German based automotive OEM’s love the type of innovative products that META has developed,” said Richard Hahnekamp, President of I-D-L Engineering, Crossover’s German subsidiary. “We are excited to be working with their team. META’s nanocomposite products can be disruptive in that not only can they outperform existing solutions without the need for rare earth metals but they are also ultra-lightweight, all key ingredients for success in the automotive industry. We are certain our deep relationships with the German OEM’s will augment the impressive group of products that META have developed. We look forward to working even more closely with the META team in our new partnership.”

About Metamaterial Inc.

META is changing the way we use, interact with and benefit from light. META designs and manufactures advanced materials and performance functional films that are engineered at the nanoscale to control light and electromagnetic waves. META is currently developing new materials with diverse applications in the automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics and medical industries. META has a growing patent portfolio with three core technologies – holography, lithography and wireless sensing, designed for high volume application requirements. META is headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia and has offices in London, UK and Pleasanton, California.

About Crossover Solutions and I-D-L

Crossover Solutions is a global organization that is comprised of a group of seasoned Tier 1 and OEM executives that focus on bringing clarity to every part of the value proposition. Crossover Solutions’ focus starts on the shop floor and continues through every level and aspect of management right into the Board Room. With over 200 associates and more than 1,000 additional partnered resources globally we have the depth to turn, run or develop operating entities.

Forward-Looking Statements

