Tech Big News Roundup: Marble Financial Enters into Five Year Agreements with Trans Global Insurance and Trans Global Life Insurance; Datametrex Participates in NATO Research Task Group; TruTrace Technologies Announces Conditional Approval of CSE Listing
Danielle Adams - June 7th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup.
Blockchain:
- Venzee Mesh API Connects with Bed Bath and Beyond
- TruTrace Technologies Announces Conditional Approval of CSE Listing and Delisting From TSXV
Emerging Tech:
Fintech:
- Marble Financial Enters into Five Year Agreements with Both Trans Global Insurance and Trans Global Life Insurance Companies to Further Enhance Its Credit Rebuilding Offerings
