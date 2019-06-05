Venzee Mesh API Connects with Bed Bath and Beyond

Worldwide Brands and Manufacturers Can Now Automate the Delivery of Complete and Accurate Product Content to Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby through Venzee’s Mesh API









Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV:VENZ) (“Venzee” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the integration of its Mesh API intelligent content distribution platform with Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby, further expanding its list of Venzee Certified retailers.

Venzee’s channel partners can now connect their clients directly to Bed Bath & Beyond through Venzee Mesh API to automate the distribution of complete, accurate, and consumer-relevant product attributes. For Bed Bath & Beyond – and thousands of other retail destinations – Venzee’s intelligent distribution solutions allow trading partners to exchange an infinite range of attributes, supporting the growing range of product requirements including basic ASIN information, GS1 standard weights and measures, trade attributes to support A+ Content, and even vendor specific regulatory content.

Peter MacKay, President and CEO of Venzee, said, “Our team continues to make great strides building out our certified network of retailers. This enables our channel partners and clients to become more integrated with their retail partners. Managing product content and its delivery is vital in this new age of digital retail and we believe Venzee provides the solution through our Mesh API.” Mr. MacKay continued, “Retail trade is no longer linear and to be successful brands and manufacturers need intelligent distribution solutions and to integrate with retailers. We are focused on growing our distribution network and to integrate our channel partners and their clients to our certified network of retailers.”

According to CrowdAnalytix, inaccurate product data costs over $100-billion per year in online retail due to inaccurate product descriptions, missing attributes, and incomplete or outdated images. Venzee’s Mesh API enhances the technology and content distribution with all touch points of the supply chain for retailers, brands, and partners. Through five signed channel partnership agreements, Venzee has potential access to more than 100,000 brands and manufacturers.

About Venzee

Venzee is an intelligent content distribution solution that eliminates inefficiencies in the digital supply chain by delivering consumer-ready product information to retailers via a peer-to-peer network. Powered by our core technology, Mesh, Venzee automates content exchange workflows that increase margins and accelerate revenue. Through a suite of products, we provide customized solutions for enterprises of all sizes, meeting each client’s desired level of sophistication and automation.

Venzee operates as a Software as a Service (SaaS), allowing flexibility for enterprise customers of all sizes wishing to improve their digital supply chain solutions. To learn more about Venzee, visit https://venzee.com/

