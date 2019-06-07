Marble Financial Enters into Five Year Agreements with Both Trans Global Insurance and Trans Global Life Insurance Companies to Further Enhance Its Credit Rebuilding Offerings

MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE:MRBL) (“Marble” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a five year agreement with both Trans Global Insurance and Trans Global Life Insurance Companies (“TGI”) to offer its clients optional coverage for loss of employment, disability, critical illness and death. These insurance products will be offered to Marble clients as part of their proactive approach to credit rebuilding.

The Involuntary Unemployment and Disability benefits will cover the client’s loan payment to Marble starting from the client’s date of loss. The insurance will make all loan payments until the client returns to work, subject to a maximum of 12 months of coverage. For the critical illness and death benefits, the program has the ability to cover the client’s entire outstanding loan balance up to the maximum amount of our unsecured loans of $15,000.

“As we further expand our ‘Fresh Start’ program, we are excited to offer more enhancements to our consumer credit rebuilding products. These TGI insurance products will greatly assist our clients against unforeseen events that can jeopardize their journey to reach main stream bank levels with their credit score,” states Mike Marrandino, CEO of Marble. “This new offering will be a benefit to both our clients and Marble, as we look to add more value-added products and services to increase shareholder value.”

“The Trans Global Insurance Group is proud to bring its best-in-class loan protection products to Marble’s clients,” says Moe Assaf, Senior Director of TGI. “Marble’s commitment to help rebuild credit for its clients fits perfectly with TGI’s commitment to provide customer-focused solutions. We are very excited about this program launch.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Mike Marrandino, President & CEO

About Trans Global Insurance.

Trans Global Insurance Group (“TGI”) is composed of Trans Global Insurance Company, a property and casualty company and Trans Global Life Insurance Company, a life insurance company. TGI has been operating across Canada for over 20 years, with an industry leading suite of simple, affordable, and effective financial protection and insurance products. TGI is the exclusive provider of credit insurance for some of Canada’s leading consumer finance companies and retailers. For more information about Trans Global Insurance, visit their website at: https://transglobalinsurance.ca/.

About MLI Marble Lending Inc.

MLI Marble Lending Inc., dba Marble Financial (CSE: MRBL) provides Canadians with a second chance to rebuild their credit and to fast track their way back to mainstream lending using socially responsible lending and fintech solutions. Since 2016, the Company’s flagship product has funded in excess of $10 million in loans and helped over 1,100 Canadians rebuild their credit scores. Marble’s proven consumer credit rebuilding strategy accelerates the timeline for its consumers by 50% relative to the current traditional methods available through Consumer Proposals.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.marblefinancial.ca.

Mike Marrandino, CEO, Director

Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

