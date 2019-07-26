Tech Big News Roundup: PowerBand to Acquire MUSA Auto Finance; Wonderfilm Media Strikes Multi-Picture Deal With Voltage Pictures; dynaCERT Secures a Compelling Financing Alternative for its HydraGEN™ Technology
Danielle Adams - July 26th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup:
Cleantech:
- dynaCERT Secures a Compelling Financing Alternative for its HydraGEN™ Technology from KarbonKleen Inc.
Emerging Tech:
- PowerBand Executes Unit Purchase Agreement to Acquire MUSA Auto Finance – A Leading FinTech Auto Lease Finance Company in the United States
- Wonderfilm Media Strikes Multi-Picture Deal With Voltage Pictures: Action-Thriller The 2nd Starring Ryan Phillippe Launches Partnership
