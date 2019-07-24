Wonderfilm Media Strikes Multi-Picture Deal With Voltage Pictures: Action-Thriller The 2nd Starring Ryan Phillippe Launches Partnership

Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV:WNDR, OTC:WDRFF), (“Wonderfilm” or the “Company”) and Voltage Pictures announced today the two companies have signed a four-picture production and financing deal, bolstering their growing relationship.









Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV:WNDR, OTC:WDRFF), (“Wonderfilm” or the “Company”) and Voltage Pictures announced today the two companies have signed a four-picture production and financing deal, bolstering their growing relationship. The new action-thriller “The 2nd” starring Ryan Phillippe (Crash), is the first of the four films to be produced under the deal.

Co-Starring Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers) and Gene Freeman (The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson), “The 2nd” tells the thrilling story of an estranged father (Phillippe) who goes to pick up his son “Shawn” portrayed by Jack Griffo (Nickelodeon’s The Thundermans), from college for the summer and together they discover a plot to kidnap the daughter of a Supreme Court Justice.

Currently in post-production, Brian Skiba (A Woman’s Nightmare) directed “The 2nd”, Adam Biddl (Crank) is the film’s cinematographer and Academy Award winner Scott Conrad (Rocky) is editing the film.

The co-financed feature is produced by Grodnik, Skiba and Joss Tessier, and executive produced by Voltage’s CEO Nicolas Chartier and the company’s President and COO Jonathan Deckter. Voltage will be representing the film worldwide.

Deckter and Wonderfilm Media’s Daniel Grodnik negotiated the 4-picture deal. “We have long enjoyed a great relationship with Kirk (Shaw) and Dan at Wonderfilm that started with The Hurt Locker,” said Deckter. “They are the ultimate professionals with great taste and an eye for what audiences and the marketplace are looking for. It’s the perfect partnership with proven producers and I know we will all reap great rewards.”

“This is the first of four action films Wonderfilm is co-financing and co-producing with Voltage Pictures,” said Daniel Grodnik, founding partner of Wonderfilm Media. “Our plan is to produce action stories that are replete with characters that can generate sequels and spin-offs and are anchored by movie stars like Ryan Phillippe who bring both talent and marquee value for the global marketplace.”

In addition, this movie is one of 17 films set for this year with an anticipated combined production budget of $75-$90 million.

Wonderfilm is also pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Marketplace (“OTCQB”) and began trading July 10, 2019.

“The listing of our common stock on the OTCQB is an important milestone for the development of Wonderfilm Media Corporation,” stated Kirk Shaw, Chief Executive Officer. “While Wonderfilm has been a fully reporting company for many years and we hold ourselves to the highest compliance standards, we believe that the broad exposure of the OTCQB will raise our visibility within the investment community and improve the liquidity of our common stock.”

ABOUT VOLTAGE PICTURES

Voltage Pictures, established in 2005, is a privately held, film and television production, financing and sales entity. Voltage has won six Academy Awards including Best Picture for The Hurt Locker, and three Academy Awards for Dallas Buyers Club. Recently released by Voltage is the blockbuster comedy I Feel Pretty starring Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, and Naomi Campbell, which had a wide theatrical release via STX Entertainment in April 2018 and has since generated nearly $100m in worldwide box office. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile starring Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Kaya Scodelario, Jim Parsons, and John Malkovich premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival to great acclaim.

After based on the internationally best-selling series of books by Anna Todd, debuted number one at the box office in 17 international territories including Germany and Italy when released in April 2019 and is currently the highest grossing independent film of the year. The company is currently in post-production on Eve directed by Tate Taylor and starring Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich, Common, Geena Davis, and Joan Chen.

Other titles released by Voltage include Colossal starring Anne Hathaway released in April 2017 by Neon and A Family Man starring Gerard Butler, and Keep Watching, starring Bella Thorne which released by Screen Gems.

Voltage was a co-financier and sales agent for the acclaimed Wind River, from Taylor Sheridan in his directorial debut, starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, which premiered to rave reviews at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival which took over $44 million in worldwide box office. Chartier and Deckter were executive producers on the project.

Recent titles on the Voltage sales slate include the Toronto International Film Festival FIPRESCI Prize winner Skin from the Academy Award-winning director, Guy Nattiv, and starring Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald, and Vera Farmiga. The film was also an official selection in the Panorama section at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival and was released in the US by A24. The short on which the film is based won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Live Action Short. All Eyez on Me from director Benny Bloom and starring Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira and Kat Graham took $53 million in worldwide box office. Her Smell, starring Elisabeth Moss, Amber Heard, Cara Delevingne, and Dan Stevens was released in April 2019.

ABOUT WONDERFILM MEDIA

Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded (TSX Venture Exchange) entertainment company with offices in Beverly Hills, United States and Vancouver, Canada. Wonderfilm’s main business is the production of high-quality feature films and episodic television that offer international appeal through the Company’s guiding philosophy of bringing new financing solutions to an entertainment industry increasingly looking for funding and co-production alternatives. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed. The legal ownership of movie productions is held in a special purpose legal entity held at arm’s length to the Company to facilitate for the qualification of various levels of domestic and foreign government tax credit incentives that are customary in the film and production business.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “believe”, “expect,” “target,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “projects,” “seek,” “will,” “may” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Wonderfilm’s control and Wonderfilm’s actual results could well differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to many various factors.

Although Wonderfilm believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All such reflect the date made only.

Wonderfilm undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Click here to connect with The WONDERFILM Media Corporation (TSXV:WNDR, OTC:WDRFF, FRA:Y25) for an Investor Presentation.