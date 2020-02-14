Tech Big News Roundup: Siyata Mobile Signs UV350 Supply Agreement with Global Land Mobile Radio and Software Vendor, Marble Partners with JAAG Properties Licensing Its Proprietary Score-Up Credit Building Software Solution
Kevin Vanstone - February 14th, 2020
In case you missed it, here is this week’s tech big news roundup:
Emerging Tech
- PowerBand Signs Agreement with UK-Based Citation Capital to Secure Extensive Credit Facilities for Its Auto Sales & Leasing Platform
- A2Z Technologies Canada Corp. Awarded $1.5M, Three-Year Contract with Israel’s Ministry of Defense
- Siyata Mobile Signs UV350 Supply Agreement with Global Land Mobile Radio and Software Vendor
Fintech
- Marble Partners with JAAG Properties Licensing Its Proprietary Score-Up Credit Building Software Solution
