Marble Partners with JAAG Properties Licensing Its Proprietary Score-Up Credit Building Software Solution

Marble Financial Inc. (CSE:MRBL, OTC:MRBLF) “Marble” or the “Company,” today announced the licensing of its proprietary Score-Up credit building software application to JAAG Properties (“JAAG”), a leader in helping individuals work towards real estate ownership. The licensing agreement and partnership enables JAAG the ability to offer their customers the opportunity to maximize their credit score for mortgage financing, and for those clients who require more extensive credit rebuilding, they will be referred over to Marble’s Fast Track product.

This strategic licensing partnership further establishes Marble’s footprint in the Rent-To-Own and subprime space. The utilization of Marble’s Score-Up and Fast-Track credit wellness products alongside JAAG’s Rent-To-Own program, creates a data-driven strategy to effectively elevate consumers credit scores to ensure favorable mortgage financing and a smooth transition into the buyers’ market.

According to Equifax Canada, 33% of Canadians are subprime borrowers, resulting in hardship when looking to qualify for affordable mortgage rates. This large number presents an excellent market opportunity for Marble and JAAG to leverage Score-Up’s proprietary technology to help its customers to become homeowners within just 36 months.

“We are delighted to partner with JAAG Properties, to help build the credit score of many Canadians eager to own their own home” says Patricia Giankas, VP Strategic Partnerships at Marble. “Our mission is to help Canadians move towards a positive financial future, by helping them to improve their credit score and achieve their goal of home ownership”. “JAAG has always had a successful Rent-To-Own program for our clients.” says Adam Wissink, Founder of JAAG Properties, “By partnering with Marble and licensing their Score-Up and Fast-Track solutions, JAAG is proving to their clients that they are in business to assist people with their goal of home ownership.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Karim Nanji, CEO

About JAAG Properties Inc. JAAG Properties Inc. is a Canadian based company providing real estate options for home buyers and investors. JAAG Properties is dedicated to helping individuals work toward homeownership while providing exceptional investment opportunities for Investors. JAAG Properties offers solutions for individuals who may not currently qualify for a traditional mortgage.

About MyMarble.ca. (CSE:MRBL; OTCQB:MRBLF) We are a group of forward-thinking financial technology and data science experts that fully understand the benefits and drawbacks of credit in Canada. Marble helps Canadians build and rebuild their credit to gain access to prime credit, through our industry-leading proprietary technology solutions, Score-Up, Fast Track and Credit-Meds. Our proven technology and strategies guides our customers back to a meaningful credit score, 50% quicker than traditional methods. Since 2016, Marble is proud to have empowered thousands of Canadians to a positive financial future and we continue to establish ourselves as leaders in financial wellness.

Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman

