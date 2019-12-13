Tech Big News Roundup: Venzee Accelerates Retail Integration Above Plan; Bion Preparing Organic Application for 3G Technology Process; Water Ways Installs First Cannaways System at the Cronos Facility in Israel
Danielle Adams - December 13th, 2019
In case you missed it, here’s this week’s technology big news roundup.
Blockchain:
- Codebase’s Pressland Forms Strategic Partnership with Showcase, Audience-Engagement Platform for Brands, Celebrities and Content-Creators
- Venzee Accelerates Retail Integration Above Plan
Cleantech:
Emerging Tech:
- HeyBryan App Goes Live in Calgary
- Siyata Mobile Receives $450,000 Purchase Order to Equip Bus Fleet with its Uniden® UV350
- Water Ways Completes Installation of the First Cannaways Irrigation and Fertilization System at the Cronos Facility in Israel
