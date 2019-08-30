Tech Big News Roundup: Micron Waste Receives Health Canada Cannabis Research License; GrapheneCA Launches Graphene-based Admix to Improve Cement; Codebase Secures Certified Organic Farm for Hemp CBD Cultivation
Danielle Adams - August 30th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup:
Blockchain:
- Codebase Secures Certified Organic Farm in Upstate New York for Hemp CBD Cultivation
- Blox Labs Announces Conditional Approval Of Reverse Takeover Transaction with Best Cannabis Products Inc.
Cleantech:
- dynaCERT Obtains European Approval of its Hydrogen Technology
- Micron Waste Receives Health Canada Cannabis Research License
Emerging Tech:
- NexOptic DoubleTake™ Production Commences with Significant Design Enhancements
- GrapheneCA Launches Graphene-based Admix to Improve Cement
