GrapheneCA Launches Graphene-based Admix to Improve Cement

Graphene supplier and product manufacturer Nano Graphene Inc., dba GrapheneCA (“GrapheneCA”) introduced its new product line Original Graphene (OG). OG Concrete Admix is the first product to make the “miracle material” commercially available to the $395 billion industry of retail concrete. The additive imbues cement with graphene’s superior properties to make it exponentially stronger, lighter, and more resistant.

This all-in-one approach makes the OG Concrete Admix product a perfect additive to cement. GrapheneCA’s focus on a price-sensitive application leads to taller, faster, lighter, and more durable constructions overall, with the added benefit of being eco-friendly. The launch of Original Graphene Cement admix targets multiple improvements in cement from a single additive reducing cracking, improving strength and weather resistance to build structures that last.

“OG Concrete Admix is one of many graphene-based applications that will have a strong impact on the construction industry. Think of how much constructions could improve if concrete structures were even more resistant and durable. Now, imagine if that could be done cost-effectively. It can cut carbon emissions tremendously, requiring less cement, that lasts longer and it is highly compatible with all water based mortar systems. That’s what we bring to the table.” – David Robles, Head of Business Development at GrapheneCA.

GrapheneCA’s commitment to industrial-scale graphene production has led to the development of other graphene-based products such as composites, coatings, flakes, epoxies, and resins. Recently, it introduced the world’s first scalable mobile graphene production process and partnered with a pioneering 3D printer developer Apis Cor. The company is set to launch further innovations in the near future.

OG Concrete Admix products are available now on GrapheneCA’s website.

About GrapheneCA

GrapheneCA is a privately owned, commercial-scale graphene and graphene-based materials producer, and supply company headquartered in New York. It is dedicated to tackling the challenge of integrating graphene into real-world applications through the use of its own highly effective, scalable, and environmentally friendly production process. GrapheneCA has developed a production facility in New York and currently produces commercial graphene nanoplatelets with less than 0.03% oxygen contamination on a large scale. GrapheneCA has applied for patents in both the USA and China.

Irina Nazarova, Marketing Manager at inazarova@graphene.ca

