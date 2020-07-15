What are the top nanotechnology uses? We run through six ways nanotechnology makes a difference in daily life.









While there’s been plenty of focus on apps and cloud computing in the technology space, advances are also being made in hardware-focused sectors such as nanotechnology.

Nanotechnology uses include everything from safer food processing to more efficient drug delivery systems to tiny transistors that allow for smaller and more powerful computer chips.

Unsurprisingly, nanotechnology applications are set to grow significantly in the coming years. According to IndustryARC, the global nanotechnology market is projected to reach US$121.8 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 14.3 percent between 2020 and 2025.

Still, for investors just starting to look at nanotechnology stocks, it can be difficult to know where to begin, as nanotechnology applications are so varied. As a starting point, here’s an overview of six of the top areas where nanoscience and nanotechnologies are making a big difference today.

1. Nanotechnology uses: Materials and coatings

Perhaps the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks of nanotechnology is advancements in various types of materials and protective coatings. From fabrics and sporting gear to eyeglasses and computer and camera displays, there are plenty of possibilities for nanotechnology applications.

How do nanoscale materials help make products better? As the National Nanotechnology Initiative explains, using nanotechnology, “materials can effectively be made to be stronger, lighter, more durable, more reactive, more sieve-like, or better electrical conductors, among many other traits.” Nanotechnology can also improve the coverage or absorption of cosmetics, and can make fabrics resistant to wrinkling and bacterial growth.

For example, Nano One Materials (TSXV:NNO) is developing technology to process high volumes of advanced nanomaterial at a low cost, initially targeting materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Nanophase Technologies (OTCQB:NANX) and Lightwave Logic (OTCQB:LWLG) are also focused on nanotechnology-based materials.

2. Nanotechnology uses: Medicine

Nanotechnology applications within the life science sector include therapy techniques, diagnostics, complex drug delivery systems and more. For instance, Medlab Clinical’s (ASX:MDC) NanoCelle delivery platform includes CBD and THC therapeutics.

Meanwhile, nanomedicine startup T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is creating lab-quality diagnostic technology based on superparamagnetic nanoparticles. This nanoparticle technology platform can be used with a number of binding agents, including antibodies, nucleic acids and small molecules.

Other examples of medicine in nanotechnology include antiviral medicines, such as NanoViricides’ (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) medicines targeting influenza, HIV/AIDS, herpes and dengue fever, as well as RNAi therapeutic techniques, such as Dynamic Polyconjugates, which is being developed by Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR).

3. Nanotechnology uses: Food science

While one might first think of genetically modified organisms when it comes to food and technology, nanotechnology also has an important role to play in the future of food. Nanotechnology can be used to enhance texture and flavor during food production and food processing, and to better preserve and protect food from microbes via food packaging that uses nanotechnology.

Further, engineered nanomaterials can be used to control water and pesticide use on agricultural crops, delivering targeted nutrients or crop protection throughout the cultivation process.

4. Nanotechnology uses: Electronics

Anyone watching the technology space is no doubt familiar with the rate of advancement predicted by Moore’s Law, which anticipates a doubling of transistor density each year. Electrical circuitry is becoming ever smaller, and it’s nanotechnology that makes such advancements possible.

In 2015, IBM (NYSE:IBM) announced it was working on a computer chip that would use 7 nanometer transistors; just two years later it created a 5 nanometer chip. The new chip packs 30 billion 5 nanometer switches onto a chip the “size of a fingernail.”

Now, Samsung (KRX:005930) has developed its own 5 nanometer process that can make chips even smaller and more power-efficient. In July 2020, Reuters reported that the company’s semiconductor manufacturing division scored a contract to make new Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) X60 modem chips, which will connect devices such as smartphones to 5G wireless data networks.

5. Nanotechnology uses: Energy

Nanotechnology applications in the energy sector include uses in both energy storage and in the recovery of oil and gas. For example, PyroGenesis Canada (TSXV:PYR,OTCQB:PYRNF) uses its plasma-based tools and processes to help oil and gas companies advance greener and more efficient recovery operations. Its plasma processes are also used by the US Department of Defense and by the additive manufacturing/3D printing industries.

Nanotechnology is also used in the renewable energy sector, which includes enhancing solar cells. Oak Ridge National Laboratory has created microscopic zinc oxide cones, known as nanocones, that can increase energy efficiency in each solar cell.

6. Nanotechnology uses: Water and air treatment

Finally, beyond enhancing solar cells, nanotechnology is important in a range of environmental and health applications, including air and water treatment. For example, US researchers have developed a “drinkable book” that uses pages full of silver nanoparticles to filter contaminated water. According to Scientific American, the book can filter up to 100 liters of drinking water.

In addition, nanotechnology is being used to improve air quality. Researchers at MIT have found another use for silk and its nanofibrils in filtration systems, while ABB (NYSE:ABB) uses nanotechnology for air filtration to efficiently block dusts.

Nanotechnology applications for air treatment may also prove helpful in the fight against COVID-19. In Israel, researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev are developing a new type of air filter that can self-sterilize while decontaminating the air. This air filtration system is based on laser-induced graphene filters that remove viruses and bacteria in water.

This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2015.

