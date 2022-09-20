Haydale Graphene Industries PLC is a UK based company engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, and sale of surface functionalized graphene products. The company's operating segment includes Resins, Polymers Composites and Inks; Advanced Materials, and Asia Pacific. It generates maximum revenue from the Advanced Materials segment. The company's products are used in Aerospace; Marine; Automotive; Medical; Sports and other industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Japan and also has a presence in Europe; United States of America; China; Thailand; South Korea, and Rest of the World.