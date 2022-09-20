Press Releases
More Press Releases
Directa Plus PLC is a technology company engaged in the development of manufacturing processes to produce and supply high quality engineered graphene-based products that can be used for industrial and commercial applications. The product range of companies includes basic G+, ultra G+, liquid G+, pure G+, zap G+, and paste G+. It operates through Textile; Environmental; and Others segment.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.