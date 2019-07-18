Victory Square Technologies Provides Corporate Update

Victory Square Technologies (CSE:VST), a technology company announced a corporate update on its holdings which detailed major financing deals and projected public listings. Victory Square’s companies include V2 Games, Immersive Tech and FansUnite, among others. As quoted in the press release: V2 Games: V2 Games is a video game ventures firm focusing on project investments … Continued









Victory Square Technologies (CSE:VST), a technology company announced a corporate update on its holdings which detailed major financing deals and projected public listings. Victory Square’s companies include V2 Games, Immersive Tech and FansUnite, among others.

As quoted in the press release:

V2 Games:

V2 Games is a video game ventures firm focusing on project investments in high-value e-gaming projects featuring globally-recognized intellectual properties. The company generates cash flow by streaming revenue share from world-class e-gaming projects. Highlights:

Completed a $1.3 million financing

Provided funding for the “Men In Black” mobile game, their first tier 1 mobile game scheduled to launch in August 2019

A seed investor in esports companies: Pepper, PiiK and Cash.Live (Cash.Live recently received a $150,000 USD investment from Snapchat and was accepted into its in-house accelerator

Aiming for a direct listing by Q4 2019

