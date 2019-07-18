Gaming

Investing News

Victory Square Technologies Provides Corporate Update

- July 18th, 2019

Victory Square Technologies (CSE:VST), a technology company announced a corporate update on its holdings which detailed major financing deals and projected public listings. Victory Square’s companies include V2 Games, Immersive Tech and FansUnite, among others. As quoted in the press release: V2 Games: V2 Games is a video game ventures firm focusing on project investments … Continued

Victory Square Technologies (CSE:VST), a technology company announced a corporate update on its holdings which detailed major financing deals and projected public listings. Victory Square’s companies include V2 Games, Immersive Tech and FansUnite, among others.

As quoted in the press release:

V2 Games:
V2 Games is a video game ventures firm focusing on project investments in high-value e-gaming projects featuring globally-recognized intellectual properties. The company generates cash flow by streaming revenue share from world-class e-gaming projects.

Highlights:

  • Completed a $1.3 million financing

  • Provided funding for the “Men In Black” mobile game, their first tier 1 mobile game scheduled to launch in August 2019

  • A seed investor in esports companies: Pepper, PiiK and Cash.Live (Cash.Live recently received a $150,000 USD investment from Snapchat and was accepted into its in-house accelerator

  • Aiming for a direct listing by Q4 2019

Click here to read the full press release.

gaming-market-stocks-report

See why tech giants are all investing in gaming.

 
Read our brand new report today.
 

Related posts

Interbit Applies for Six Patents
Patriot One Enters Global Marketplace
Company advances cybercrime protection for clients and launches its ITPro.tv virtual tech training platform
Neptune Closes US$41 Million Private Placement

Tags

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *