SMART Embedded Computing Releases Card for Cloud Gaming

- September 13th, 2019

SMART Embedded Computing (NASDAQ:SGH), a manufacturer of computing systems announced that it has launched a new cloud gaming enablement card. Equipped with a high-performance server and Radeon graphics, its new cards will allow cable providers to offer gaming-as-a-service features to customers.

As quoted in the press release:

SMART EC estimates that the performance of its cloud gaming solution could offer up to three times better performance using one-third of the power and one-third of the rack space of currently available competing server solutions.

“Consumers wanting a premium gaming experience will be able to pay a nominal monthly subscription rather than buying and regularly updating their console or other gaming hardware, completely changing the way video games are deployed and played,” commented Todd Wynia, Vice President of Product Management at SMART EC. “The cloud gaming service can be delivered to any connected device so Telco’s can monetize cloud gaming while hotels, cruise ships, airplanes and even hospitals can extend their screen-based entertainment to include the latest games.”

