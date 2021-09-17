Jackpot Digital Holders Approve All Matters at AGSM

Jackpot Digital Inc. has released the results of the annual general and special meeting of the company’s shareholders which was held today in Vancouver, B.C.









Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV:JJ,OTCQB:JPOTF) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Company’s Shareholders which was held today in Vancouver, BC. The Company’s Shareholders fixed the number of Directors for the ensuing year at four and re-elected Jake H. Kalpakian, Gregory T. McFarlane, Neil Spellman and Alan Artunian as Directors of the Company; re-appointed the Company’s Auditor, Smythe LLP, Professional Chartered Accountants and authorized the Directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the Auditor; re-approved the Company’s Stock Option Plan; approved the special resolution in regards to the Company’s spinout of its online gaming assets to its wholly owned subsidiary Yo Eleven Gaming Inc. (“Yo Eleven”) by Plan of Arrangement (the “Spinout”); and approved Yo Eleven’s Stock Option Plan. The special resolution approving the Spinout was approved by 99.98% of the total common shares of Jackpot held by shareholders who voted on the resolutions.

The Company’s Spinout is subject to a court hearing to obtain the final court order which is scheduled for Wednesday, September 22, 2021, and is also subject to receiving final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information regarding the Spinout and Yo Eleven, refer to the Management Information Circular available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complimented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company’s website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

“Jake H. Kalpakian”

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian President & CEO Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking” such as the Company’s proposed spin-out of its online gaming software assets to Yo Eleven. Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “enable”, “feel”, “seek”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “should”, “might”, “objective”, “believe”, “expect”, “propose”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, expectations, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, Shareholders and Investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur. Furthermore, there can be no assurance that the Company’s proposed spin-out transaction will receive final court approval, and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

© 2021 Canjex Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.

Source