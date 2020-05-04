CSE Approves FansUnite Entertainment Listing

The common shares of FansUnite Entertainment Inc., have been approved for listing on the CSE.









The common shares of FansUnite Entertainment Inc., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

FansUnite is a Sports and Entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online sports betting, casino and other related products. The principal business will be operating the FansUnite B2C Sportsbook and the McBookie website, offering online sports betting and casino to the UK market. FansUnite is also a provider of technology solutions, products and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries and looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high-growth potential in new or developing markets.

