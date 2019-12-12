AMD Releases High Performance Esports Graphics Card

The graphics card is said to have 13 percent faster performance for visual framerates than its competitors.









Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), a semiconductor company that develops computer processors has released a new graphics card. The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics card has a reported 13 percent faster performance rate than its competitors, producing high frame rates for esports and gaming.

As quoted in the press release:

The latest addition to the AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 series graphics offerings announced in October , the AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 XT graphics card is optimized to deliver high-performance 1080p AAA and esports gaming. Built on industry-leading 7nm process technology, supporting high-bandwidth PCIe® 4.0 technology and available with either 4GB or 8GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory, it provides up to 13 percent faster performance on average in today’s top AAA games than the competition1, and delivers up to 60+ frames-per-second (FPS) in select AAA games3 and up to 90+ FPS in select top esports titles4. “Today more than 64 percent of gamers play at 1080p5, and they expect high framerates with high-fidelity graphics, low latency and fully immersive gaming experiences,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Radeon Technologies Group at AMD. “We designed the AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 XT graphics card with these gamers in mind, bringing the horsepower and power efficiency of AMD RDNA graphics architecture at an accessible price so gamers everywhere can enjoy blistering framerates and crisp visuals in their favorite titles.”

