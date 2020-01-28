Marble Financial Announces Partnership With Magical Credit

Marble Financial is pleased to announce its partnership with Magical Credit, a leader in providing hassle-free short-term loans to customers online.









Marble Financial Inc. (CSE:MRBL, OTCQB:MRBLF) “Marble” or the “Company,” a financial technology company that empowers Canadians’ toward a positive financial future, is pleased to announce its partnership with Magical Credit, a leader in providing hassle-free short-term loans to customers online.

Magical Credit, launched in 2014 as a private lender specializing in poor credit and low-income loans, has become a Poor Credit Loan Leader in Canada and has continued to grow with their mission of ensuring that underserved Canadians can obtain an affordable loan. With Magical Credit’s online software, it allows users to apply for a personal loan from the convenience of their own home, while also providing less interest fluctuation due to its fixed rates.

“Magical Credit always looks for opportunities to help all of our applicants, even if they don’t fit into our loan program’” says Natalie Bell, COO at Magical Credit. “I’m sorry we can’t help but here are some other options, is the best response. Partnering with Marble enables us to provide an alternative option to those looking to get their financial life back on track! What a way to start in 2020!”

Through this new partnership, Magical Credit will be able to provide more customers applying for a loan the opportunity to payout their consumer proposal, with our Marble Fast-Track credit rebuilding product, providing them with an immediate positive impact in rebuilding their credit.

“We are delighted to partner with Magical Credit to provide even more Canadians the opportunity to exit their consumer proposal and begin the journey in credit rebuilding,” says Rich Elliott, Director of Marketing at Marble. “Magical Credit is a partner with likeminded goals and enthusiasm for digital innovation and financial technology as us, to help the credit-challenged underserved Canadians needed financial assistance.”

The company’s partnership with Magical Credit extends our continued growth strategy commitment to enable Canadians access to Marble’s leading proprietary credit rebuilding and financial wellness products for achieving and maintaining long term credit health.

Marble has granted 450,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.20 per common share, which vest over three years and have a term of five years to officers and employees of the Company.

About Magical Credit – Magical Credit offer 15+ types of loans designed for a range of financial needs, from medical debt. We accept government subsidies such as unemployment insurance, workers comp, maternity leave, child tax credit, and pensions, among others. We’re here for you, even if Canada’s banks and payday loan companies don’t fit your needs. Visit www.magicalcredit.ca to find out more about Magical Credit loans.

About Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL; OTCQB: MRBLF) We are a group of forward-thinking financial technology experts that understand Canadian’s occasionally need help in achieving longer-term credit health. Through our industry-leading proprietary technology solutions Fast Track Loan, Score-Up, and Credit Meds, we guide our customers back to mainstream credit 50% quicker than traditional methods. Since 2016, We are proud to have empowered thousands of Canadians to a positive financial future and continue to establish ourselves as a leader in financial wellness.

