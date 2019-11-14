Marble Financial Announces Partnership, Offering Score-Up to Homeowners Now Inc. Customers

MLI Marble Lending Inc. announced the continued strong partnership interest in our industry-leading proprietary financial wellness product, Score-Up.









MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE:MRBL, OTCQB:MRBLF) “Marble” or the “Company”) today announced the continued strong partnership interest in our industry-leading proprietary financial wellness product, Score-Up, in the rent-to-own-space with Homeowners Now Inc.,(“HON”) by offering their customers access to home ownership by maximizing their financial and credit worthiness.

HON enables its customers to achieve their ultimate goal of homeownership, through their nation-wide leading, Rent-To-Own Homeowners Now Program. Many Canadians have difficulty achieving the current credit criteria approval for home ownership, whether that be debt issues, lack of down payment funds, or if they are new to the country. HON uses expert credit coaching and the utilization of Score-Up to help its customers to become homeowners up to 4 years sooner than they could otherwise.

“The relationship we’ve developed with Marble Financial and Score-Up allows us to service clients to the highest degree.” said Dale Monette, CEO of Homeowners Now. “With millions of Canadians seeing challenges in qualifying for traditional mortgage financing due to the recently implemented B20 Stress Test Guidelines, Homeowners Now has placed themselves as the national leader in rent-to-own transactions to help more deserving Canadians achieve their goals of homeownership.”

Through the strategic partnership developed with Marble’s Score-Up, Homeowners Now can now enable deserving families the opportunity to gain access to homeownership options while at the same time improving their credit and financial well-being.

“Marble Financial is very excited to have another great partner in Homeowners Now.” Said Patricia Giankas, VP Strategic Partnerships at Marble. “Utilizing Score-Up’s industry leading credit management technology, HON customers can now have the best course of action to make a positive impact on their credit score. Not only does Score Up let more Canadians achieve their dream of home ownership, it also aligns with our mission to further empower Canadians to a positive financial future.”

The company is also pleased to announce that it has changed its corporate name from MLI Marble Lending Inc. to Marble Financial Inc.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Karim Nanji, CEO

About Homeowners Now Inc. Homeowners Now is Canada’s leader in the rent-to-own industry, helping Canadians achieve their goals of homeownership. We are Canada’s first nationwide and first institutionally backed rent-to-own company. We provide help for many families, including those that are self-employed, newly immigrating to Canada, or those that have credit issues holding them back from obtaining a traditional mortgage. We don’t just believe that every Canadian should become a homeowner, we’ve set out a mission to achieve it.

Visit. www.homeowners-now.com for more details about the Homeowners Now Program.

About Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTCQB: MRBLF) we are a group of forward-thinking financial technology experts that understand Canadian’s occasionally need help in achieving longer-term credit health. Through our industry-leading proprietary technology solutions Fast Track Loan, Score-Up, and Credit Meds, we guide our customers back to mainstream credit 50% quicker than traditional methods. Since 2016, We are proud to have empowered thousands of Canadians to a positive financial future and continue to establish ourselves as a leader in financial wellness.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.marblefinancial.ca

Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman

Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

