Datametrex Shares Open Letter to Shareholders

Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM, FSE:D4G) is pleased to share an open letter to shareholders written by Marhsall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

Dear Shareholders,

I want to begin by thanking you for your support. So far, 2019 has seen the Company reach significant milestones and I am excited about our prospects as we look to 2020.

As the incoming CEO, my focus will be on driving revenue and product development. My plan is to get Datametrex laser focused on expanding our client base and staying in our lane. To that effect, I, along with the management team and board, have decided not to proceed with the proposed acquisition of Semeon Analytics Inc. as released on August 23, 2019. It is my opinion that Datametrex needs to remain focused on Nexalogy’s own products and sales channels. We need to rebuild trust with the investment community and I believe this is a first step in that direction.

Throughout 2019, Nexalogy has been working on perfecting some new tools . First, we have NexaAgent, our entity extraction, text summarization, automation, and situational awareness tool. Work on NexaAgent first started in 2018, was tested during our participation in Operation Trident Juncture with NATO, and then finalized recently in 2019.

Next we have NexaNarrative, our narrative tracking, disinformation detection, and publisher classification tool. Building on our previous fake news detection work, NexaNarrative provides narrative identification and growth tracking software that allows analysts to track the spread of disinformation online and to engage this disinformation using the BEND doctrine of information warfare currently in use by Canada and most other NATO countries. NexaNarrative is under active development in conjunction with the DRDC and was used to track disinformation influencing issues material to the recent Canadian election. Our findings were presented and were reviewed at a NATO conference in Europe last week.

Lastly, we have NexaCloud. NexaCloud is our version of NexaIntelligence built on Docker Engine container technology. NexaCloud allows us to deploy NexaIntelligence just about anywhere, from laptops to internal networks to any cloud provider. NexaCloud has been powering the NexaIntelligence SaaS offering for the last couple months and will soon be upgraded with a new data processing pipeline that will increase the ability of NexaIntelligence to process data by 10 to 100 fold.

The addition of these toolsets put us in a great position to go to markets with new product offerings. Our first new product offering is NexaSecurity, an open source intelligence threat assessment and protection platform.

NexaSecurity combines years of battle tested, military grade technology used in such operations as safeguarding Canadian Armed Forces forward deployed in Mali and to providing early threat detection at the Canada 150 celebration on Parliament Hill with our latest NexaAgent entity extraction, text summarization, and situational awareness technologies. This unique combination of advanced AI technologies allows NexaSecurity to expose both real and cyber security threats in real time, before they manifest.

NexaSecurity will provide law enforcement, military, and private security forces with a unique tool set capable of securing individuals, events, force deployments, buildings, and geographic areas from eminent threats by keeping the pulse on social media platforms, actively searching for threats.

Next, using the new NexaCloud technology, we will be targeting several new international markets, including on premise installations in the United States, South Korea, and the Middle East. Previously, data locality laws and requirements prevented us from engaging these markets.

Combined, the new toolsets and product offerings puts Nexalogy in a position to be a leader in the cyber security space, in both the public and private sectors. Nexalogy now has a very unique offering for securing individuals, events, force deployments, buildings, and geographic areas from eminent threats by keeping the pulse on social media platforms, actively searching for threats.

To jumpstart Nexalogy’s entry into these new verticals and markets, we have partnered with One 9 Investments Inc. as previously announced on September 16, 2019. With over 70 years of post-9/11 military experience, the team at One 9 Investments is comprised of special operations personnel whose experience spans the full spectrum of modern-day conflict. Globally connected in the Five Eyes, NATO and global special forces community, One 9’s network extends to other branches of government responsible for intelligence and national security community. With intuitive understanding of how tools like Nexalogy will be integrated into operations, One 9 is uniquely positioned to add value when connecting the company to the end user, understanding the lexicon and realities in situations where operational security does not permit disclosure and dissemination. One 9 will bridge that divide.

I am excited to take on the CEO role and to work closely with the team to continue to grow our revenue, develop best in class products and communicate with our investors.

Kind Regards,

Marshall Gunter- CEO

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

