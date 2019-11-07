Smallest Supercomputer for Robotic Devices Introduced

Designed for applications for sensors, drones and commercial robot applications, the AI supercomputer is smaller than a credit card.









NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), technology company announced that it has launched the smallest artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer designed for robotic devices. The supercomputer, which is smaller than a credit card, is called Jetson Xavier NX. Coming into sharper focus, the supercomputer runs several neural networks to assist in applications such as systems on Lockheed Martin’s AI platforms. It is also designed for applications such as commercial robotics and high-resolution sensors.

As quoted in the press release:

“AI has become the enabling technology for modern robotics and embedded devices that will transform industries,” said Deepu Talla, vice president and general manager of Edge Computing at NVIDIA. “Many of these devices, based on small form factors and lower power, were constrained from adding more AI features. Jetson Xavier NX lets our customers and partners dramatically increase AI capabilities without increasing the size or power consumption of the device.” Jetson Xavier NX delivers up to 14 TOPS (at 10W) or 21 TOPS (at 15W), running multiple neural networks in parallel and processing data from multiple high-resolution sensors simultaneously in a Nano form factor (70x45mm). For companies already building embedded machines, Jetson Xavier NX runs on the same CUDA-X AI ™ software architecture as all Jetson offerings, ensuring rapid time to market and low development costs.

