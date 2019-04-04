ReWalk Robotics Announces Pricing of Registered Direct Offering for $4.25 Million

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) has announced it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the issuance of 816,914 ordinary shares at $5.2025 each. As quoted in the press release: ReWalk will also issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to approximately 408,457 ordinary shares. The warrants will have a term of 5.5 years, be exercisable … Continued









ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) has announced it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the issuance of 816,914 ordinary shares at $5.2025 each.

As quoted in the press release:

ReWalk will also issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to approximately 408,457 ordinary shares. The warrants will have a term of 5.5 years, be exercisable immediately following the issuance date and have an exercise price of $5.14 per ordinary share. The offering is expected to result in gross proceeds of approximately $4.25 million. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent in connection with this offering. The closing of the sale of the securities is expected to take place on or about April 8, 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The ordinary shares described above were offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-20983), which was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 9, 2016. Such ordinary shares may be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement.

