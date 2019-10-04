Kraken Robotics Receives C$750,000 in Funding

The National Research Council of Canada awarded C$750,000 in funding for the development of Kraken Robotics autonomous underwater vehicle.









Kraken Robotics (TSXV:PNG), headquartered in St. John’s Newfoundland announced that it has received C$750,000 in funding to go towards ThunderFish, its autonomous underwater vehicle. The National Research Council of Canada granted funding as part of its Industrial Research Assistance Program.

As quoted in the press release:

Kraken’s ThunderFish® AUV is an innovative marine robot designed for ultra-high resolution seabed imaging and mapping applications. It can be used for a wide range of oceanographic and military tasks including underwater surveys, environmental monitoring, habitat mapping, marine archaeology, inspection of submerged structures, searching for downed aircraft and naval mine countermeasures. ThunderFish® carries an array of sensors and custom payload modules, including Kraken’s AquaPix® Synthetic Aperture Sonar. The platform is ideal for monitoring or surveillance tasks where cost efficiency, ease of deployment and operational simplicity matters. Its modular design allows for rapid sensor reconfiguration and battery replacement. ThunderFish® XL will include additional sensors and features as compared to ThunderFish® Alpha including Kraken’s Multispectral AquaPix® Synthetic Aperture Sonar, SeaVision® RGB laser scanner and SeaThrust® rim-driven thrusters allowing for hovering capabilities. A scale model of ThunderFish® XL can be seen this week at the Canadian Defence Security and Aerospace Exhibition Atlantic (DEFSEC Atlantic) in Halifax from October 1-3.

