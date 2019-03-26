Nerds on Site Now Top 5 Fibernetics VOIP Seller in Canada

Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE:NERD) (FSE: SUB.VTG.) (QTC:NOSUF), a mobile IT solutions company servicing the SME marketplace, announces that it has become the 5th largest VOIP seller for FIBERNETICS in Canada.









“NERDS strives to provide its customers with the best bundle of services, constantly delivering reliable and cost-effective IT solutions. We are proud of our FIBERNETICS collaboration in Canada, including the fact that we have increased our margin from 22.5% to 27% in this part of our business. We are building on this model of success with our roll out of SME services in the United States,” said Charlie Regan, CEO.

NERDS is a provider of VOIP to SME, as this is a reliable and cost-effective solution

Margin increase in VOIP up from 22.5% to 27%, increase of 4.5% over the past year

VOIP market in USA IS $27 billion and growing at a rate of 10% over last 5 years*

NERDS selected FIBERNETICS for its price structure and quality of service

“With the success of this model, growing our VOIP business in Canada, we have identified direct parallels to scale the VOIP model as a feature of its expansion in the USA. Our customers love it, the advantages are obvious, so it is a fast seller. FIBERNETICS itself is not available in the USA, but we are conducting our due diligence to secure a VOIP partner for our US clients. Together with VOIP capabilities, our other unique software offerings are topline services that we are positioning in our marketing to grow our US client base,” explained Charles Regan, CEO, Nerds on Site.

About VOIP Services offered by NERDS:

VOICE OVER IP allows small and medium sized businesses to create a full set of telecom solutions ranging from few users to thousands of users without traditionally complicated infrastructure and high costs. The majority of applications feature cost effective solutions for local and long-distance calls. SME VOIP applications also include multiple extension management, virtual number portfolio management and forwarding. The VOIP solution provided by NERDS includes geographic telephone number distributions for effective SEO and digital marketing applications. The majority VOIP packages provide cost savings of 30% to 90% in comparison to traditional telecom service offerings.

*(https://www.ibisworld.com/industry-trends/market-research-reports/information/broadcasting-telecommunications/voip.html)

About Nerds On Site:

Nerds on Site, a company founded in 1995, specializes in providing cost effective, leading edge solutions to Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME), serving as the complete SME IT solution specialists. Nerds on Site was established in London, Ontario with current annual revenues of approximately $10,000,000. The company services over 12,000 clients per year with a superb 96.5% customer satisfaction rating. NERDS’ business model is based on Nerds sub contracts in Canada and a franchise model for USA expansion. NERDS was hand-picked by Apple Inc. in 2016 to become its mobile enterprise partner, pilot project is ongoing.

For further information: Mr. Charles Regan, CEO of Nerds on Site, Please visit www.investors.nerdsonsite.com; Call 1-877-778-2335, or email IR@nerdsonsite.com.

